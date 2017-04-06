Adding Two-Factor Authentication to Django (with django-allauth)” Lightning Talk

A bit late on this article, but better late than never! Back on October 27th, 2016 I gave a talk at Django Boston entitled “Adding Two-Factor Authentication to Django (with django-allauth )”. It was a ~20 minute talk on integrating the django-allauth-2fa package into a Django project. The package (which I should note is maintained by my employer and used in production on Strongarm) expands the excellent django-allauth package by adding two-factor authentication using TOTP (and backup codes).

Integrating this into your project is (mostly) just some configuration changes to your settings.py , and URL configuration! It takes advantage of the awesome adapter methodology, the django-otp package to do all the 2FA bits, and some custom middleware to enforce 2FA during login.

You can view a rendered version of the slides online (use the arrow keys to navigate) or check out the source. We’re always look for more contributors to django-allauth-2fa, there’s plenty to do, including:

More testing needed (different configurations, interaction with social accounts).

Support for more device types (e.g. HOTP , YubiKey, Twilio). (#23)

, YubiKey, Twilio). (#23) Support for multiple devices per user. (#36)

Improving the documentation (e.g. add a quickstart document).

Setting up and adding translations.

Any other feedback you might have!

You can also check out the open issues on GitHub or reach out directly if you’re interested!