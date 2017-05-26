RSS Feeds for Wikipedia Current Events and NHL News

I subscribe to a fair amoung of feeds for news, blogs, articles, etc. I’m currently subscribed to 122 feeds, some of which have tens of articles a day (news sites), some of which are dead. Unfortunately there’s still a few sites that I was visiting manually each day to get updates from because they don’t offer any feeds. This included:

The Wikipedia Current Events portal, which usually has a nice daily summary of interesting worldwide stories.

The NHL News (and specifically the Islanders News) pages. (I still follow a broken feed from the older site, but it seems one of the redesigns of the NHL team sites broke this feed.)

Having the Wikipedia Current Events as a feed is a pretty specific thing that’s outside of the scope of MediaWiki, so I can understand why that doesn’t exist. The NHL not having news feeds over RSS or Atom though? That shocks me! I hope I’ve just been unable to find them and that they do exist. Please point me to them if they do!