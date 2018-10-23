Calling Celery from Twisted

Background
I use Twisted and Celery daily at work, both are useful frameworks, both have a lot of great information out there, but a particular use (that I haven’t seen discussed much online, hence this post) is calling Celery tasks from Twisted (and subsequently using the result).
The difference between Twisted and Celery seems to be a frequent question people have (check out the number of questions on StackOverflow). The main difference, from my point of view, is that Twisted is a “batteries included” networking framework that is asynchronous / evented for handling of I/O, Celery is a distributed task queue which excels at short CPU-bound tasks where the asynchronous nature comes from running multiple processes. The txCelery project has a nice summary on their page:
Celery is an outstanding choice for dispatching short-lived, computationally-expensive tasks to a distributed backend system. Note the emphasis; Celery is ill-suited for tasks tasks that require updating some in-memory representation with out-of-process data. If you want a specific process to read data from standard input, for instance, good luck…
Twisted can be though of as having the opposite problem. Twisted is very good at maintaining and updating in-memory representations over extended periods of time, but fails miserably at performing expensive computations. Twisted notably has no built-in constructs for managing distributed task queues.
The two main ways to interact with Celery are:
- Call a task (and have it happen asynchronously).
- Get the result of that task.
In order to call Celery from Twisted we’ll need to ensure that both of these can happen in a way that matches Twisted’s execution model. This might be illustrated best by a code example, we would want to do something like the following:
from celery import Celery
from twisted.internet import defer, task
app = Celery(broker='amqp://guest:guest@127.0.0.1:5672//', backend='rpc')
@app.task
def my_task(a, b):
# Normally you'd do a CPU bound task here.
return a + b
@defer.inlineCallbacks
def main():
# Normally you'd open some listening sockets or some outbound
# connections here.
# Call into Celery!
result = yield my_task.delay(1, 2)
# Should print '1 + 2 = 3'.
print("{} + {} = {}".format(1, 2, result))
if __name__ == '__main__':
task.react(main)
Initial Approach
The initial attempt to pair these libraries is to call Celery tasks like you would normally (import the Celery task and call delay() on it). [1] There’s a hint that this won’t work in the documentation however:
Apply tasks asynchronously by sending a message.
The documentation around calling AsyncResult.get(), to retrieve the result also hints about issues:
Wait until task is ready, and return its result.
It isn’t incredibly clear from the documentation, but this points to two separate issues with calling Celery from Twisted:
- In both of these situations, (synchronous) I/O is happening in the background when you make this call! [2] I/O happening outside of the reactor is a big no-no in a Twisted process since it can block the reactor from running. [3]
- Additionally, the AsyncResult.get() call blocks until a result is ready, this doesn’t fit well into an evented programming paradigm. [4]
The second problem is handled well by the txCelery package, it allows you to call a task and get a sub-class of Deferred which resolves into the result of the task call by periodically monitoring the status of the result.
Unfortunately txCelery doesn’t solve the first issue (to my knowledge) since it just uses the normal mechanisms built into Celery for I/O (which causes I/O in the reactor thread).
Threaded Approach
Twisted has a thread pool and makes it super easy to ask it to “run this code in a non-reactor thread and return the result to me”. It is pretty straightforward to cobble together a way to use threads.deferToThread() to call Celery.send_task() [5]. You still need an asynchronous way to check if the task result is ready, however. You could just call AsyncResult.get() in a thread, but you will likely quickly exhaust your thread pool since that blocks until a result is ready. Alternately you can check the status of a task using the state property of an AsyncResult. (I found it very surprising that accessing a property of this object causes I/O to happen, but it does.)
Connecting these ideas together we came up with something similar to the following (note that this is heavily inspired by what txCelery does, but pushes all I/O onto a separate thread instead of doing it in the reactor thread):
from celery import states from twisted.internet import defer, reactor, threads def send_task(app, *args, **kwargs): # Call the real function via a background thread. return threads.deferToThread(app.send_task, *args, **kwargs).addCallback(CeleryDeferred) class CeleryDeferred(defer.Deferred, object): """ Extension of the Twisted Deferred object that wraps a Celery AsyncResult. This Deferred will occasionally poll the Celery task for its status. When complete, the Deferred will resolve and any added callbacks will be run. Inspired by txCelery: https://github.com/SentimensRG/txCelery/ """ CHECK_INTERVAL = 0.25 def __init__(self, async_result): # Deferred is an old-style class defer.Deferred.__init__(self, self._canceller) self.async_result = async_result # Start the monitor loop self.check_state() def check_state(self): """Check the status of the celery task on another thread.""" threads.deferToThread(self.get_state).addCallbacks(self.state_received, self.errback) def get_state(self): """Check the status of the celery task directly""" return self.async_result.state def state_received(self, celery_state): """Called when the check_state thread finishes""" if celery_state in states.UNREADY_STATES: # Schedule another status check, to be run later. reactor.callLater(self.CHECK_INTERVAL, self.check_state) elif celery_state == states.SUCCESS: self.callback(self.async_result.result) elif celery_state == states.FAILURE: # This will contain the Exception instance if the task raised one # http://docs.celeryproject.org/en/latest/reference/celery.result.html self.errback(self.async_result.result) elif celery_state == states.REVOKED: self.errback(defer.CancelledError('Task {0}'.format(self.async_result.id))) else: # An unknown state was returned. self.errback(ValueError('Unknown state: `{}`'.format(celery_state))) def _canceller(self): # Revoke the celery task self.async_result.revoke()
The calling syntax of this isn’t as nice as the initial approach, but it is pretty close (the modified lines are highlighted):
from celery import Celery
from twisted.internet import defer, task
from twistedcelery import send_task
app = Celery(broker='amqp://guest:guest@127.0.0.1:5672//', backend='rpc')
@app.task
def my_task(a, b):
# Normally you'd do a CPU bound task here.
return a + b
@defer.inlineCallbacks
def main():
# Normally you'd open some listening sockets or some outbound
# connections here.
# Call into Celery!
result = yield send_task(app, 'my_task', args=(1, 2))
# Should print '1 + 2 = 3'.
print("{} + {} = {}".format(1, 2, result))
if __name__ == '__main__':
task.react(main)
Twisted-native Approach
I think the above solutions are fundamentally wrong, but are easy-ish to implement. They might work OK for small loads, or if increased latency is acceptable, but will start to fail when a large number of pending tasks are necessary. A better way is to consider:
- Celery is designed to be language independent.
- Celery message formats are part of the public “API”. [6]
- Celery uses standard networking protocols to enable distributed processing.
- Twisted is designed to efficiency implement networking protocols.
This lead me to the conclusion that Twisted can just treat Celery tasks as if it is implemented in a different language and just try to directly communicate with the Celery broker and backend. It can just send task calls and query for responses, when available. We can be a little bit more clever, however, and use Celery to process the details of the messages to send, the queue to send them to, etc.
The hope is to end up with code like this (again, modified lines are highlighted):
from celery import Celery
from twisted.internet import defer, task
from twistedcelery import TwistedCelery
app = Celery(broker='amqp://guest:guest@127.0.0.1:5672//', backend='rpc')
@app.task
def my_task(a, b):
# Normally you'd do a CPU bound task here.
return a + b
@defer.inlineCallbacks
def main():
# Normally you'd open some listening sockets or some outbound
# connections here.
# Turn the Celery app into a TwistedCelery app, which uses Twisted to do
# I/O under the hood.
tx_app = TwistedCelery(app)
# Call into Celery!
result = yield tx_app.send_task('my_task', args=(1, 2))
# Should print '1 + 2 = 3'.
print("{} + {} = {}".format(1, 2, result))
if __name__ == '__main__':
task.react(main)
I’ve started the Twisted-Celery project in order to accomplish this goal. It uses Celery to create the messages and to decide what exchange/queue/etc. to use, but allows Twisted to handle all communication to your configured Celery broker and backend. It exposes a send_task() compatible API, but returns a Deferred instead of an AsyncResult so you can write Twisted-compatible code easily.
It is just a proof of concept right now, but was successfully tested on a real project. Note that it currently only supports AMQP, but this should be expandable to other brokers. I won’t go into the details of how it works here, but the hope is that you can give it a configured Celery app and it “just works” with Twisted.
If you’re interested in helping out, checkout the GitHub repository or leave a comment below.
|[1]
|If you’re unfamiliar with Celery, briefly it allows a “task” is defined in Python code, a “worker” is used to execute those tasks. The code which wants to execute those tasks calls delay() or apply_async() on the “task”, which returns an AsyncResult, which can be used to retrieve the result of that task, once it runs.
|[2]
|Note that Celery is frequently used with web frameworks that might run on e.g. gunicorn with async workers (using greenlets), meaning that not everything is blocked, but that is somewhat beyond the scope of this post.
|[3]
|Twisted doesn’t magically make your code non-blocking.
|[4]
|Note that txCelery really only takes care of the second issue here.
|[5]
|Celery.send_task() is a generic way to call a task by name without importing it. It is generally useful, but in this particular case is a nice spot to generically interrupt how Celery communicates to the broker.
|[6]
|Note that there are two different versions of the protocol, they’re fairly similar, but version 2 moves some meta data from the body to the headers to avoid needing to deserialize the entire mesage multiple times. You can read the highlights of the differences.