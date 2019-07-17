Celery without a Results Backend

The Celery send_task method allows you to invoke a task by name without importing it. There is an undocumented caveat to using send_task : it doesn’t have access to the configuration of the task (from when the task was created using the @task decorator).

Much of this configuration doesn’t matter to the caller, for example the caller doesn’t care about:

Whether the task is bound or not.

The retry configuration of tasks.

There is also configuration from the caller that must be right for the task to execute as you’d expect:

The serializer or compressor must match what the worker can handle.

If a non-default results backend is to be used.

Another piece of configuration that matters (which surprised me and had a performance impact for us ) is whether to ignore a task result or not. Unexpectedly, Celery will attempt to connect to the results backend on task call. I assumed that the results backend would never be contaced since we never attempted to retrieve a result! This turned out to be untrue.

Once identified, The fix was straightforward! We ensured that every task which had ignore_result=True on task declaration also had ignore_result=True on task call (when using send_task ). This duplciation is unfortunate, but easy enough.