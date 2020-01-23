Using MySQL’s LOAD DATA with Django

While attempting to improve performance of bulk inserting data into MySQL database my coworker came across the LOAD DATA SQL statement. It allows you to read data from a text file (in a comma separated variable-like format) and quickly insert it into a table. There’s two variations of it, a local remote version. We did not experiment with the local version since we were connecting to a remote MySQL server and did not have access to the database’s local disk.
Since we are using Django we were hoping to match the calling behavior of the bulk_create() method of a QuerySet to do the following:
After a bit of experimentation we were able to come up with a sub-class of QuerySet with the desired features. This is heavily based on Django’s implementation of bulk_create(). There were a few details to get this to work properly:
Warning
The below code is not fully vetted if the escaping of the database values is safe.
It is also missing error checking and handling of edge-cases (e.g. an empty list of objects; see the start of the bulk_create() implementation).
Without further ado, see the implementation:
from __future__ import absolute_import, print_function, unicode_literals import tempfile from django.db import connections, models from django.db.models.fields import AutoField import six class LoadDataQuerySet(models.QuerySet): """A QuerySet with an additional load_data method which inserts data quickly in bulk.""" def _convert_instance_to_line(self, fields, instance, connection): """Convert an object to a single line to be placed in the temporary file.""" # Convert each field value to a database value. # # Escape the enclosure and escape characters since they are not handled # automatically. db_prep_values = [ six.text_type(self.model._meta.get_field(field_name).get_db_prep_value( getattr(instance, field_name), connection)).replace('\\', '\\\\').replace('"', '\\"') for field_name in fields ] # Comma separate the wrapped values. return ','.join(map(lambda v: '"' + v + '"', db_prep_values)) + '\n' def load_data(self, objs): """ Inserts each of the instances into the database. This does *not* call save() on each of the instances, does not send any pre/post save signals, and does not set the primary key attribute if it is an autoincrement field. Multi-table models are not supported. Write the data to a temporary file, then insert that data into MySQL via a LOAD DATA call. :param tuple fields: A tuple of string field names. :param list objs: The list of objects to insert. :returns: The number of inserted records. :rtype int: """ # This is based on by bulk_create. self._for_write = True connection = connections[self.db] fields = self.model._meta.concrete_fields fields = [f.name for f in fields if not isinstance(f, AutoField)] # The table name and field names cannot be parameterized when executing # a SQL statement with the Django ORM. The name of the file where data # is loaded from can be parameterized, however. # # The result of this is a partially formatted string to be fed into MySQL. load_data_statement = """ LOAD DATA LOCAL INFILE %s INTO TABLE {mysql_table_name} CHARACTER SET utf8 FIELDS TERMINATED BY ',' ENCLOSED BY '"' LINES TERMINATED BY '\\n' ({fields}); """.format( mysql_table_name=self.model._meta.db_table, fields=', '.join(fields) ).strip() # Write each object to their own line in a temporary file and bulk # insert the data into MySQL using the LOAD DATA statement. with tempfile.NamedTemporaryFile(mode='w', suffix='.data', delete=True) as data_file: data_file.writelines( self._convert_instance_to_line(fields, obj, connection) for obj in objs ) data_file.flush() with connection.cursor() as cursor: return cursor.execute(load_data_statement, [data_file.name])
This can be used by using a custom manager to the LoadDataQuerySet manager.
from django.db import models
class OpinionPoll(models.Model):
question = models.CharField(max_length=200)
poll_date = models.DateField()
objects = LoadDataQuerySet.as_manager()
You can then easily call load_data() just like you would bulk_create()!
from datetime import date
# Ask the same poll on the first of each month.
polls = []
for month in range(12):
polls.append(
OpinionPoll(
question="What's your favorite ice cream?",
poll_date=date(2020, month, 1)
)
)
# Insert all the polls at once.
OpinionPoll.objects.load_data(polls)
Although the above code did work (using Django 1.11.x and MySQL 5.6, it should work without much work on similar versions) only a small increase in insertion rate was observed. In order to avoid complexity (and custom code) it was decided that the above code was not worth keeping, but it was a fun journey into extending Django’s QuerySet methods (and investigating obscure MySQL features).