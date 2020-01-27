Squashing Django Migrations

The Django migration system is great for modifying your database schema after a database is live. If you’re like me, you quickly end up with many 10s or 100s of migrations. There’s nothing inherently wrong with this, but there’s a few cases where it gets tiresome to run all these migrations:

Occasionally I want to reset my database to a pristine state and reload fixtures.

We check if there are any missing migrations as part of our continuous integration job.

Unit tests must run all migrations.

I don’t think running the additional migrations really takes that much longer, but I like keeping the number of run migrations down, especially if there are multiple data migrations, etc.

This articles details the rough steps that I follow when squashing migrations.

Pre-squash steps If you’ve previously squashed migrations do the following: Remove the replaces property from the previously squashed migration (this property gets created as part of squashing migrations). If the dependencies properties of any other migrations point to migrations that used to be in replaces , you’ll need to update these to point to the squashed migration. E.g. if a dependency is ('my_app', '0001_initial') , but you’ve previously squashed the dependencies for my_app , you’ll need to replace this with ('my_app', '0001_squashed_0010_add_field') before squashing migrations for my_app a second time.

Squashing steps At this point you should have the migrations in the proper state for squashing migrations. I do the following: Remove any RunPython operations that were only needed once (i.e. you don’t need them in the squashed migration). Run the squashmigrations command for the desired application: python manage.py squashmigrations my_app <name-of-last-migration> If there are any RunPython calls, copy them from the old migration to the squashed migration file. Delete the old migration files. Run pyclean to ensure the byte-code of the old migrations is gone. Edit the squashed migration file to reduce operations to as few as possible (this is usually 1 operation per field), starting at the list of operations in the file do the following: Skip calls to CreateModel , AlterUniqueTogether . For an AlterField call, copy the field kwarg to be the second tuple entry of where that field is initially created in an earlier CreateModel call. For an AddField call, create a new tuple in the earlier CreateModel call with the contents of the name and field kwargs. For a RemoveField call, remove the tuple that matches the name kwarg from the earlier CreateModel call. For a DeleteModel call, remove the earlier CreateModel call. Repeat for the above operations until all the number of operations is reduced to essentially the CreateModel calls. Note that some calls cannot be removed (e.g. you need both models to exist before having a foreign key between them). There is also a few other more complicate operations not detail above, but the modifications to the CreateModel call is usually pretty straightforward. Check if any migrations need to be created using the following: python manage.py makemigrations --dry-run --check If any migraitons would be created then some operations were incorrectly squashed in step 6! Throughout this process I usually make a commit after each step for easy rollback in case I break something.

A brief example If we have the following migrations which create a model and then make some operations: # Source of 0001_initial from django.db import migrations , models class Migration ( migrations . Migration ): operations = [ migrations . CreateModel ( "Author" , [ ( "id" , models . AutoField ( primary_key = True )), ( "first_name" , models . CharField ( max_length = 100 )), ( "last_name" , models . CharField ( max_length = 100 )), ], ), ] # Source of 0002_second from django.db import migrations , models def combine_name ( apps , schema_editor ): """Combine the first and last names with a space between into a new field.""" Author = apps . get_model ( 'my_app' , 'Author' ) for author in Author . objects . iterator (): author . name = ' {} {} ' . format ( author . first_name , author . last_name ) author . save ( update_fields = [ 'name' ]) class Migration ( migrations . Migration ): dependencies = [( "migrations" , "0001_initial" )] operations = [ migrations . AddField ( "Author" , "name" , models . CharField ( max_length = 255 )), migrations . RunPython ( combine_first_last_name ), migrations . RemoveField ( "Author" , "first_name" ), migrations . RemoveField ( "Author" , "last_name" ), ] After following steps 1 through 5 above you might get something like this for the squashed migration: # Source of 0001_squashed_0002_second from django.db import migrations , models class Migration ( migrations . Migration ): replaces = [ ( "migrations" , "0001_initial" ), ( "migrations" , "0002_second" ), ] operations = [ migrations . CreateModel ( "Author" , [ ( "id" , models . AutoField ( primary_key = True )), ( "first_name" , models . CharField ( max_length = 100 )), ( "last_name" , models . CharField ( max_length = 100 )), ], ), migrations . AddField ( "Author" , "name" , models . CharField ( max_length = 255 )), migrations . RemoveField ( "Author" , "first_name" ), migrations . RemoveField ( "Author" , "last_name" ), ] This can be edited down to the following: # Source of 0001_squashed_0002_second from django.db import migrations , models class Migration ( migrations . Migration ): replaces = [ ( "migrations" , "0001_initial" ), ( "migrations" , "0002_second" ), ] operations = [ migrations . CreateModel ( "Author" , [ ( "id" , models . AutoField ( primary_key = True )), ( "name" , models . CharField ( max_length = 255 )), ], ), ] Before squashing the migrations in this app again the replaces property would need to be removed.