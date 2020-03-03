I’m excited to share that a few weeks ago I started a new position at New Vector! They’re the company behind Matrix, “an open network for secure, decentralized communication”.

I’ll be working on the reference backend server software used in Matrix (Synapse). The tech stack overlaps with what I was using: mostly Python code (specifically Twisted). Additionally, most of my work will be open-sourced (and developed in the open)! I’ve already had a few pull requests merged and a couple of my changes are already in the current version of Synapse (v1.11.1).

So far this has been a great change and I’m excited to work on a project that has an intersection of a bunch of interests of mine (privacy, communications, open-source, etc.) Let me know if you have any questions about Matrix! New Vector is also hiring for a bunch of positions if you’d like to come work with me!