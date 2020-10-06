django-render-block 0.8 (and 0.8.1) released!

A couple of weeks ago I released version 0.8 of django-render-block, this was followed up with a 0.8.1 to fix a regression.

django-render-block is a small library that allows you render a specific block from a Django (or Jinja) template, this is frequently used for emails when you want multiple pieces of an email together in a single template (e.g. the subject, HTML body, and text body), but they need to be rendered separately before sending.

See the example below:

{% block subject %} Hello from django-render-block! {% endblock %} {% block text %} Hello! This is the text email body! {% endblock %} {% block html %} <h1>Hello!</h1> <p>This is the <b>HTML</b> email body!</p> {% endblock %}

Using django-render-block, each block can be rendered separately and then passed into Django’s email system:

from django.core.mail import send_mail from render_block import render_block_to_string subject = render_block_to_string ( 'email.html' , 'subject' ) text_body = render_block_to_string ( 'email.html' , 'text' ) html_body = render_block_to_string ( 'email.html' , 'html' ) send_mail ( subject , text_body , html_message = html_body , )

This particular release of django-render-block includes support for passing a fully instantiated Context (instead of a simple dict ) into render_block_to_string . This allows the caller to control whether autoescape is enabled and a few other features.

The full changelog is included below:

0.8.1 (October 15, 2020) Fixes a regression in v0.8 where a Context could not be re-used. Contributed by @evanbrumley. (#25)