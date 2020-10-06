django-render-block 0.8 (and 0.8.1) released!

Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Tags: django, django-render-block

A couple of weeks ago I released version 0.8 of django-render-block, this was followed up with a 0.8.1 to fix a regression.

django-render-block is a small library that allows you render a specific block from a Django (or Jinja) template, this is frequently used for emails when you want multiple pieces of an email together in a single template (e.g. the subject, HTML body, and text body), but they need to be rendered separately before sending.

See the example below:

{% block subject %}Hello from django-render-block!{% endblock %}

{% block text %}
Hello!

This is the text email body!
{% endblock %}

{% block html %}
<h1>Hello!</h1>

<p>This is the <b>HTML</b> email body!</p>
{% endblock %}

Using django-render-block, each block can be rendered separately and then passed into Django’s email system:

from django.core.mail import send_mail
from render_block import render_block_to_string

subject = render_block_to_string('email.html', 'subject')
text_body = render_block_to_string('email.html', 'text')
html_body = render_block_to_string('email.html', 'html')

send_mail(
    subject,
    text_body,
    html_message=html_body,
)

This particular release of django-render-block includes support for passing a fully instantiated Context (instead of a simple dict) into render_block_to_string. This allows the caller to control whether autoescape is enabled and a few other features.

The full changelog is included below:

0.8.1 (October 15, 2020)

  • Fixes a regression in v0.8 where a Context could not be re-used. Contributed by @evanbrumley. (#25)

0.8 (October 6, 2020)

  • render_block_to_string now forwards the Context passed as context parameter. Contributed by @bblanchon. (#21)
  • Drop support for Python 3.5, officially support Python 3.9. (#22)