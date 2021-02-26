django-querysetsequence 0.14 released!

django-querysetsequence 0.14 has been released with support for Django 3.2 (and Python 3.9). django-querysetsequence is a Django package for treating multiple QuerySet instances as a single QuerySet , this can be useful for treating similar models as a single model. The QuerySetSequence class supports much of the API available to QuerySet instances.

The marquee features of this release are:

Support for values() and values_list() to retrieve the results as dictionaries / tuples (instead of Model instances).

and to retrieve the results as dictionaries / tuples (instead of instances). Partial support for distinct() — this is only supported when each underlying QuerySet is a unique Model .

— this is only supported when each underlying is a unique . Prettier documentation is available.

The full changelog is included below:

Features Support Django 3.2 (#78, #81)

Support Python 3.9. (#78)

Support the values() and values_list() methods. (#73, #74)

and methods. (#73, #74) Support the distinct() method when each QuerySet instance is from a unique model. Contributed by @jpic. (#77, #80)

method when each instance is from a unique model. Contributed by @jpic. (#77, #80) Add Sphinx documentation which is available at Read the Docs.

Bugfixes Support calling filter() with Q() objects. Contributed by @jpic. (#76)