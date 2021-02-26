django-querysetsequence 0.14 released!

django-querysetsequence 0.14 has been released with support for Django 3.2 (and
Python 3.9). django-querysetsequence is a Django package for
treating multiple QuerySet instances as a single QuerySet, this can be useful
for treating similar models as a single model. The QuerySetSequence class
supports much of the API available to QuerySet instances.
The marquee features of this release are:
The full changelog is included below:
Features
- Support Django 3.2 (#78,
#81)
- Support Python 3.9. (#78)
- Support the values() and values_list() methods.
(#73,
#74)
- Support the distinct() method when each QuerySet instance is from a
unique model. Contributed by
@jpic. (#77,
#80)
- Add Sphinx documentation
which is available at Read the Docs.
Miscellaneous
- Add an additional test for the interaction of order_by() and only().
(#72)
- Support Django REST Framework 3.12. (#75)
- Switch continuous integration to GitHub Actions. (#79)
- Drop support for Python 3.5. (#82)