celery-batches 0.5 released!

A new version (v0.5) of celery-batches is available which adds support for Celery 5.1 and fixes storing of results when using the RPC result backend.

As explored previously, the RPC result backend works by having a results queue per client, unfortunately celery-batches was attempting to store the results in a queue named after the task ID instead of the client ID (Celery internally calls this the “correlation ID”) .

This unfortunately requires a change to client code to pass the batched request into the mark_as_done method, using the example from the documnation with the changed line highlighted: