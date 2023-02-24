Python str Collection Gotchas

We have been slowly adding Python type hints to Synapse and have made great progress (see some of our motivation). Through this process we have learned a lot about Python and type hints. One bit that was unexpected is that many of the abstract base classes representing groups of str instances also match an individual str instance. This has resulted in more than one real bug for us : a function which has parameter of type Collection[str] was called with a str , for example :

def send ( event : Event , destinations : Collection [ str ]) -> None : """Send an event to a set of destinations.""" for destination in destinations : # Do some HTTP. ... def create_event ( sender : str , content : str , room : Room ) -> None : """Create & send an event.""" event = Event ( sender , content ) send ( event , "matrix.org" )

The correct version should call send with a list of destinations instead of a single one. The “s” at the end of “destinations” takes on quite a bit of importance! See the fix:

@@ -7,5 +7,5 @@ def create_event(sender: str, content: str, room: Room) -> None: """Create & send an event.""" event = Event(sender, content) - send(event, "matrix.org") + send(event, ["matrix.org"])

A possible solution is redefine the destinations parameter as a List[str] , but this forces the caller to convert a set or tuple to a list (meaning iterating, allocate memory, etc.) or maybe using a cast(...) (and thus losing some of the protections from type hints). As a team we have a desire to keep the type hints of function parameters as broad as possible.

Put another way, str is an instance of Collection[str] , Container[str] , Iterable[str] , and Sequence[str] .

Since our type hints are only used internally we do not need to worry too much about accepting exotic types and eventually came up with StrCollection :

# Collection[str] that does not include str itself; str being a Sequence[str] # is very misleading and results in bugs. StrCollection = Union [ Tuple [ str , ... ], List [ str ], AbstractSet [ str ]]