Matrix Push Rules & Notifications

In a previous post about read receipts & notifications in Matrix I briefly mentioned that push rules generate notifications, but with little detail. After completing a rather large project to improve notifications in Matrix I want to fill in some of those blanks.

These notes are true as of the v1.6 of the Matrix spec and also cover some Matrix spec changes which may or may not have been merged since.

Matrix includes a push notifications module which defines when Matrix events are considered an unread notification or highlight notification and how those events are sent to third-party push notification services.

Push rules are a set of ordered rules which clients upload to the homeserver. These are shared by all device and are evaluated per event by the homeserver (and also by clients). Default push rules are defined in the Matrix spec. Push rules power the unread (and highlight) counts for each room, push notifications, and the notifications API.

Each rule defines conditions which must be met for the rule to match and actions to take if the rule matches.

Processing of push rules occur until a rule matches or all rules have been evaluated.

Getting notifications As some background, clients receive notifications in one of two ways, via polling /sync and/or via push notifications. Web-based clients often receive events via polling: The sync response (both initial and incremental) include the count of unread notifications and unread highlight notifications per room. Mobile applications often receive events via push : Push notifications include the event information (or just the event ID) and whether the event was a highlight notification. (The event being pushed implies it increased the notification count.) Note The deployment of the push gateway must be paired with the application (the push keys must be paired). I.e. if you make your own application (or even your own build of Element iOS / Android) you cannot re-use the deployment at matrix.org and must have your own deployment.