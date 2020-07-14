Testing WireViz

I wanted to play with the WireViz Python package, which makes pretty wire diagrams. Installation was pretty easy, just created a virtualenv and installed with pip:

pip install wireviz

Documentation is pretty limited, but looking through the tutorials and the data models you get a pretty good idea of what’s possible.

I’m using the wiring diagrams from my guide to add an auxiliary audio input to a 2005 Subaru Outback, which is pretty simple, there’s an audio jack which connects to the Outback’s motherboard and the Outback’s FM audio module (and ground).

The input is a YAML document with three sections: * connectors - A list of connectors and the information about their port. * cables - A list of wires (and their information, e.g. gauge). * connections - A lists of ports that should be connected via each cable.

I had a pretty simple example, but it ended up being quite a bit of YAML:

connectors : RADIO : &radio pincount : 36 pinout : [ UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , FM R , FM L , UNK , UNK , UNK , UNK , ] type : Outback Radio Module show_name : false hide_disconnected_pins : true MOTHERBOARD : << : *radio type : Outback Radio Motherboard AUDIO : pincount : 5 pinout : [ GND , L OUT , L IN , R IN , R OUT ] type : 1/8" Stereo Audio Jack subtype : "RadioShack #274-246" show_name : false GROUND : pinout : [ GND ] type : "Ground" show_name : false cables : W1 : &wire wirecount : 2 gauge : 22 AWG colors : [ RD , GN ] category : bundle show_name : false show_wirecount : false W2 : << : *wire GND : wirecount : 1 gauge : 22 AWG colors : [ BK ] show_name : false show_wirecount : false connections : - - RADIO : [ 31 , 32 ] - W1 : [ 1-2 ] - AUDIO : [ 4 , 3 ] - - MOTHERBOARD : [ 31 , 32 ] - W2 : [ 1-2 ] - AUDIO : [ 5 , 2 ] - - GROUND : [ 1 ] - GND : [ 1 ] - AUDIO : [ 1 ]

The only thing I couldn’t figure out was how to list two pins with the proper names and pins numbers, but ignore all the other ones. Note a huge deal for a 36-pin connector.