Instantbird Blog: WordPress to Pelican

The Instantbird blog is now (as of mid-April 2020) hosted on GitHub Pages (instead of self-hosted WordPress) . Hopefully it was converted faithfully, but feel free to let us know if you see something broken! You can file an issue at the repo for the blog or just comment below.

Note that there are some changes due to being a static site instead of being backed by a dynamic language. Most of these would be around editing the blog, which we don’t do anymore. The biggest user-facing change was that search is now via DuckDuckGo instead of being built into the site.

This was a bit of an arduous process with some trial and error. See below for some of the details. Overall I did this work over 3 years (!!!), starting in April of 2017 and getting the site live in April of 2020. It was mostly done in 5 sprints with some long gaps between.

As some background, the Instantbird blog was originally (in 2007) served via Florian’s custom blog engine . In 2011 it was converted to WordPress by an Instantbird contributor. This initial conversion was not done perfectly and I attempted to fix some of these issues when converting from WordPress to Pelican . The general steps I was hoping to follow:

Setup the project using the pelican-quickstart comment. Export the content via WordPress to XML . Use the Pelican WordPress importer to convert the content to reStructuredText. Go through the conversion by hand and fix any oddities. Convert the PHP theme to Jinja2.

This plan mostly held together through the process, but I ran into some roadblocks, most of which were easily overcome:

For some reason the WordPress import failed halfway through and didn’t convert every article. I didn’t investigate why and added the missing files manually. A variety of hard-coded HTML made it through the conversion. This was manually converted to reStructuredText. Converting the theme was much harder than expected and involved reading WordPress documentation to understand various functions the PHP templates called. Wrote a custom archive plugin to be able to articles by year / month / day. The alignment of images needed to be fixed (and lots of WordPress styles removed). Some of our posts had multiple categories on them, which is not allowed in Pelican. Generally these overlapped with tags and I decided the easiest path here was to modify the content to have a single category per article.

A huge piece of work was that comments were not imported. I did not care about people being able to write new comments, but I wanted the old content there. For this I planned to use the pelican_comment_system plugin, but I needed to get the comments into a format that it understood (from the WordPress XML export discussed above).

I ended up writing a custom script based on the pelican_import code to iterate the comments in the XML file and write a reStructuredText file for each comment. There was quite a bit of trial and error here, but I think the result was reasonable. This also needed to handle comment threads and pingbacks, which added some wrinkles.

The final step here was to get gravatars for comments working. The pelican_comment_system supports identicons only, but I was able to combine it and the gravatar plugin.

One final piece was generating a reasonable 404 page. The WordPress one some features that required two more custom plugins: a tag cloud and a list of the most used categories.

There was a few other odds-and-ends that aren’t really worth mentioning, but overall I’m quite happy with the result! Just to be clear, there’s no plans to restart development of Instantbird, but I wanted the blog content to archived and searchable. There’s some interesting articles on there about design decisions. Many of which are features I miss today!