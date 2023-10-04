Matrix Live demo on Linearized Matrix

I demoed some of my work at Element on Matrix Live back on August 4th’s This Week in Matrix (and failed to mention it here). I talked a bit about what Linearized Matrix, Element’s effort for the IETF’s “More Instant Messaging Interoperability” (MIMI) working group.

I demoed two Synapse instances as a dual-stack Matrix/Linearised Matrix homeserver communicating over federation with two eigen-server instances, an example greenfield Linearized Matrix server. THis work server as a proof of concept for interoperability between Matrix and Linearized Matrix.

You can find a bit more about the approach (and the code) on GitHub.

Check out the video below (my bit starts around the 5:27 mark) and let me know if you have any questions!