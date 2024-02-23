Joining the Matrix Spec Core Team

I was recently invited to join the Matrix “Spec Core Team”, the group who steward the Matrix protocol, from their own documentation:

The contents and direction of the Matrix Spec is governed by the Spec Core Team; a set of experts from across the whole Matrix community, representing all aspects of the Matrix ecosystem. The Spec Core Team acts as a subcommittee of the Foundation.

This was the announced a couple of weeks ago and I’m just starting to get my feet wet! You can see an interview between myself, Tulir (another new member of the Spec Core Team), and Matthew (the Spec Core Team lead) in today’s This Week in Matrix. We cover a range of topics including Thunderbird (and Instantbird), some improvements I hope to make and more.