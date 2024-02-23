Synapse URL Previews

Matrix includes the ability for a client to request that the server generate a “preview” for a URL. The client provides a URL to the server which returns Open Graph data as a JSON response. This leaks any URLs detected in the message content to the server, but protects the end user’s IP address, etc. from the URL being previewed. (Note that clients generally disable URL previews for encrypted rooms, but it can be enabled.)

Results Overall, there was an improved result (from my point of view). A summary of some of the improvements. I tested 26 URLs (based on ones that had previously been reported or found to give issues). See the table below for testing at a few versions. The error reason was also broken out into whether JavaScript was required or some other error occurred. Version Release date Successful preview JavaScript required error Found image & description? 1.0.0 2019-06-11 15 4 14 1.12.0 2020-03-23 18 4 17 1.24.0 2020-12-09 20 1 16 1.36.0 2021-06-15 20 1 16 1.48.0 2021-11-30 20 1 11 1.60.0 2022-05-31 21 0 21 1.72.0 2022-11-22 22 0 21 1.84.0 2023-05-23 22 0 21